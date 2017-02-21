After a search of the facility, the St. Paul police did not find bombs or dangerous devices.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said the center received a "robo-call"-style threat around 10 a.m. Monday and police sent multiple officers, including a bomb squad.

The center runs programs for preschoolers, infants and toddlers, who were moved to a nearby fire department.

A Jewish community center in Whitefish Bay, Wis., was also evacuated due to to a bomb threat Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It was the the center's second bomb threat in recent weeks.

NBC News confirmed at least 10 Jewish Community Centers received threats Monday, the latest in a wave of such threats in recent weeks.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas also released a statement Monday saying they were working with law enforcement on the matter.

Pipe rolls off truck, killing workman on Twin Cities highway project

MINNETONKA, Minn.—A construction worker was killed Monday afternoon in Minnetonka when a large steel pipe rolled off a semitrailer, crushing the Missouri man.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the workman was helping to unload the pipes from the trailer when a pipe came loose shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The workman was pronounced dead at the scene, the southbound U.S. 169 ramp to Londonderry Road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working in the area to replace the Nine Mile Creek Bridge between Bren Road and Seventh Street.

The State Patrol identified the victim as David Earl Hyde, 38, of Fulton, Mo. KARE-TV reported that Hyde was the semi's driver and that the pipe rolled off the trailer after he unstrapped the load.

Ames Construction of Burnsville is the contractor on the U.S. 169 project.

The fatality is under investigation by state workplace safety officials.

Pedestrian killed by oil train identified as Detroit Lakes woman

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A 56-year-old Detroit Lakes woman has been identified as the person who died Saturday, Feb. 18, after a train struck her.

Lynn Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detroit Lakes police and paramedics responded about 9 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe oil train near Washington Avenue and U.S. Highway 10.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers and paramedics found the victim on the railroad tracks.

Traffic on the rail corridor through Detroit Lakes was stopped for several hours.