Too good to last: Region braces for winter storm
Following a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures in February, snow is back in the forecast.
A winter storm is expected to blanket the region Thursday night, Feb. 23, through Friday with a foot or more of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities office. The weather service cautions it could be the strongest winter storm of the season.
Much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs, as well as western Wisconsin were included in an updated winter storm watch Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Likely snowfall totals from noon Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service:
•Cannon Falls: 11 inches
•Cottage Grove: 11 inches
•Ellsworth: 10 inches
•Farmington: 12 inches
•Hastings: 11 inches
•Hudson: 11 inches
•New Richmond: 11 inches
•Red Wing: 10 inches
•River Falls: 11 inches
•Woodbury: 11 inches
Strong winds also are expected Friday morning and afternoon with gusts as high as 40 mph, the weather service says. Friday commutes will see significant impacts.