Goodhue County has been added to a blizzard warning for south-central Minnesota effective 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy snow will quickly spread in between 10 p.m. and midnight, continuing through much of Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen. Snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches are expected.

The weather service previously issued a winter storm warning effective 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday for the southeast Twin Cities metro area, including Washington, Dakota, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. The alert warns of 6 or more inches of snow and frequent wind gusts of 35 mph.

Likely snowfall totals through 6 a.m. Saturday (as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday):

•Cottage Grove: 6 inches

•Ellsworth: 8 inches

•Farmington: 7 inches

•Hastings: 7 inches

•Hudson: 7 inches

•New Richmond: 5 inches

•Red Wing: 10 inches

•River Falls: 7 inches

•Woodbury: 5 inches

Safety precautions

The weather service recommends traveling only in an emergency due to dangerous road conditions. Motorists forced to travel should bring water, food and a flashlight.

Xcel Energy issued a statement Thursday that the utility has more than 200 crew members prepared to respond to potential electric outages.

"Our crews and partners are in place and ready to respond if severe weather hits," said Troy Browen, director of Xcel Energy-Minnesota control centers and trouble operations, in a news release "We are monitoring the system and will safely and quickly respond to changing weather conditions."

Power outage reporting:

Xcel Energy: Call 800-895-1999 and follow the prompts.

Call 800-895-1999 and follow the prompts. St. Croix Electric Cooperative: Call 800-924-3407. A power outage checklist is available at https://scecnet.net/content/power-outage-checklist

Call 800-924-3407. A power outage checklist is available at https://scecnet.net/content/power-outage-checklist Pierce-Pepin Cooperative Services: Report outages through SmartHub or by calling 800-927-5705. More information at https://piercepepin.coop

---

For winter storm preparedness tips, visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather.