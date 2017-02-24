UPDATE: Storm tracks south, sparing metro-area commute
(Updated 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24)
Parts of southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin were hit with several inches of snow overnight and Friday morning, Feb. 24, but accumulation dropped off quickly to the north, sparing the Twin Cities metro area from an anticipated messy morning commute.
Zumbrota, Minn., recorded about 10 inches of snow as of 5:15 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen snowfall report.
Though Lake City saw 11 inches of snow as of 7 a.m., Red Wing — located a little over 15 miles north — recorded only 4 inches of snow by 6 a.m. Nine inches of snow was reported in Red Wing by 10:15 a.m.
Washington and much of Dakota County are likely to get less than an inch of snow through Saturday morning, according to the weather service. A winter weather advisory was issued for the counties until 6 p.m. Friday.