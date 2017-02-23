According to court documents:

Moorhead police were called to the Grand Inn in Moorhead on Feb. 26 of last year on the report of an unattended death. The death was reported by an individual who told police that he and the victim, identified in court papers by the initials S.H., had been using methamphetamine.

The initials refer to Shawn Hansen, a 42-year-old who was found dead at the Grand Inn a day after staff at Sharehouse, a Fargo drug treatment center, told Hansen and other residential patients they would have to leave within four days.

The documents filed in Clay County District Court state Hansen and the person who reported his death bought the meth from Cole Brian Bush, whose address according to the court documents is unknown. The person who reported Hansen's death told police he fell asleep after he and Hansen consumed the meth and he said when he woke up Hansen was dead.

When questioned by police, Bush initially said he went to the hotel to use meth with the other two men, but later stated he sold a quarter gram of meth to Hansen for about $42, a reduced price, he said, because they were "buddies."

An autopsy indicated Hansen died from methamphetamine toxicity. A warrant has been issued for Bush's arrest.

---

Jogger dies when hit by vehicle along Mississippi River in St. Paul

ST. PAUL—A man in his mid-30s was struck and killed by a motorist as he was jogging in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The jogger was crossing Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue about 5:15 p.m., when a southbound SUV driven by a 60-year-old man struck him in a crosswalk, according to Steve Linders, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department. The jogger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, who remained at the scene and was questioned by police, appeared to be impaired, Linders said. He was taken into custody.

Witnesses told police the driver also appeared to be distracted when the crash occurred, Linders said.

Linders called the jogger's death a tragedy, noting that it is St. Paul's first fatal pedestrian crash of 2017.

The intersection, which is directly in front of University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler's official residence, sits along a popular jogging route. The crash occurred about a half-hour before sunset.

---

Man charged in Moorhead home invasion admits role

MOORHEAD—One of four people charged in connection with an October home invasion in Moorhead pleaded guilty Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Clay County District Court to a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A presentence investigation was ordered for Kaahin Mahamud Mudey, 22, of Moorhead, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

Under a plea agreement, other counts Mudey was charged with, including charges of kidnapping, are expected to be dismissed.

Mudey was one of a group of men who went to an apartment building in south Moorhead on Oct. 18 and attacked a resident of the complex, according to court documents.

The assailants then used the victim's keys to gain entry to his apartment so they could hide from police for several hours.

The charge Mudey pleaded guilty to carries a potential maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

---

Grants aim to help improve child care in rural Minnesota

ST. PAUL— Grants totaling $500,000 have been awarded to eight groups that will work to increase the number of child care providers in rural Minnesota communities.

The funding was awarded under the Greater Minnesota Childcare Grants Program, which was created by the Minnesota Legislature last year to increase child care services in order to support regional economic development. The program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) with guidance from the state Department of Human Services.

A report by the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy and Development last year called the shortage of child care in Minnesota "a quiet crisis." According to the report, in-home family child care providers are leaving the field at a high rate in Minnesota because they aren't making enough money to stay in business. The number of licensed in-home family child care providers decreased by 27 percent across the state between 2006 and 2015, the report said.

Eight of 15 proposals submitted were funded, including Northland Foundation, Duluth, $125,000 ; West Central Initiative, Fergus Falls, $50,000; Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Crookston, $51,500; Lake of the Woods Economic Development Authority, Baudette, $31,000; Southwest Initiative, Hutchinson, $110,000; Lakes and Pines Community Action Council Inc., Mora, $110,000; United Way New Ulm, New Ulm, $21,000 and Lake Crystal School District, Lake Crystal, $1,500