Lawmakers are racing the clock to add some security measures to driver's licenses, because starting next year, licenses that don't comply with Real ID's security requirements won't count as identification to pass through airport security.

The state House of Representatives voted 72-58 on Thursday for a bill creating a Real ID-compliant driver's license. A slightly different version is working its way through the Minnesota Senate.

The measures would let Minnesotans choose whether to get a Real ID license or to intentionally get one that won't get people through airport security and into other secure federal facilities. The two types of licenses would cost Minnesotans the same.

Rep. Dennis Smith, R-Maple Grove, called it "a compromise that will work for everyone."

The issues that have dominated Real ID debates in past years were entirely absent Thursday, as the bill was debated in the House. Instead it was a tangential immigration issue that took center stage.

Minnesota is one of five states whose licenses don't comply with Real ID, because of privacy concerns past lawmakers had about Real ID's security measures. But as the House passed a Real ID bill Thursday afternoon, there was no serious discussion of privacy issues or other merits of Real ID. The entire debate was about a portion of the bill addressing driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.

"We're having a debate about immigration when we should be talking about Real ID," said Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan.

Many Democrats would like Minnesota to issue driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants, arguing that these immigrants are driving anyway but without the regulation and safety a license provides. Many Republicans are fiercely against issuing these licenses, seeing it as legitimizing people here in the United States illegally.

Minnesota currently doesn't issue driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants, under a years-old rule. But the legislation backed by House Republicans would enshrine that into law, something lawmakers like House Speaker Kurt Daudt said was necessary to prevent Gov. Mark Dayton or future governors from allowing these licenses without legislative approval.

"This complex immigration policy ... needs to happen in a separate bill, done by this Legislature, not done by an agency," Smith said.

In contrast, Democrats like Rep. Peter Fischer, R-Maplewood, said codifying the ban would "marginalize our immigrant brothers and sisters."

Both parties tried to argue that the other side was derailing the Real ID bill with a focus on immigration.

But Republicans, who have the majority, voted down DFL attempts to strip the language codifying the driver's license ban.

The Senate's Real ID bill doesn't have the controversial immigrant driver's license provision. That means any final compromise will likely have to be negotiated between the House and Senate in a special conference committee.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.