    Barn fire kills 11 pigs in Trimbelle

    By Matthew Lambert on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:11 p.m.
    Ellsworth Fire Department responded to a call Monday morning in the town of Trimbelle after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the barn. The barn was a total loss. (Herald photo by Matthew Lambert) 2 / 3
    When Ellsworth Fire Department arrived on scene, the entire top half of a town of Trimbelle barn had collapsed, according to Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer. (Photo courtesy of Tim Brunner)
     
    TOWN OF TRIMBELLE -- A town of Trimbelle fire killed 11 pigs Monday morning. The barn was a total loss.

    Ellsworth Fire responded to W8494 560th Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the barn.

    The property is owned by Travis Thom and Sarah Dittrich.

    The home and other buildings on the property suffered no damage, said Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer. No one was home at the time, although Thom returned while the fire was being put out.

    Ellsworth Fire Department were the only ones on scene.

    Upon arrival, Langer said the barn’s top half had collapsed. It took about two hours to put out the fire.

    Langer said there is no known cause yet for how the fire was started. The incident is still under investigation.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
