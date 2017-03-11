High-speed chase leads to arrest of Red Wing man

According to a criminal complaint:

The incident started on Feb. 9 when Einberger fled officers after being involved in suspicious activity at Kwik Trip, escaping the scene in a Chrysler 300 with no license plates.

Locating the vehicle proved to be a challenge for authorities when it made constant sharp turns and continued at a high rate of speed. Once a parked vehicle with missing plates was identified in Hi Park Avenue, officers noticed another male suspect at the scene.

Einberger then admitted that the vehicle had been stolen and he was transported to the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.

When clearing the area, officers noticed footprints of the second suspect. They led police to Jon Tristan Holland. The 31-year-old male stated he was in the Chrysler 300 when Einberger fled the police and said Einberger handed him a bag and told him to leave the area on foot.

Holland also noted he ran because he is out on bail for alleged felony domestic assault.

Authorities located on the scene a black and silver box with empty gem bags, a small amount of marijuana, a hypodermic needle, miscellaneous hardware, a casino card for Einberger and two containers of methamphetamines.

Einberger has been released from custody with a $25,000 conditional bond. His court date is set for March 24.

Holland faces charges for receiving stolen property, possession of fifth-degree drugs, fleeing a police officer, possession of pharmaceutical paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date is set for June 8.