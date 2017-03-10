Low bidder announced for Red Wing bridge

MnDOT is the lead agency for the project in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the city of Red Wing.

The project will include the replacement of Highway 63 river bridge and the Highway 63 bridge over Highway 61, with improved connections to Highway 61, Minnesota Highway 58 and approach roadways in Wisconsin.

Zenith's bid was for $64,436,184. Other bidders included Lunda Construction Company of Black River Falls, Wis., Kraemer North America, LLC, of Plain, Wis., and Ames Construction, Inc., of Burnsville, Minn. The bids will be reviewed and certified before the contract is awarded.

To learn more and sign up for email updates, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-brdige/index.html.