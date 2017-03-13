The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded at 5:34 p.m. Sunday to a report of an overturned ATV near Nelson, or about 115 miles southeast of Fargo. The driver, 28-year-old Aaron Joseph Salo, and his passenger, Diane Linda Danner, 53, were taken to hospitals.

Deputies found Salo unconscious at the scene of the crash after Danner sought help. As of Sunday morning, Salo was in surgery at the St. Cloud Hospital and his condition was unknown. Danner, who was admitted to the Douglas County Hospital in Alexandria, Minn., was in fair condition.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

---

One dies in fatal crash in Hill City

HILL CITY, Minn. — A 40-year-old Hill City man died early Saturday as the result of a rollover crash about 6 miles north of Hill City.

The Minnesota State Patrol received notice of the accident at 5:24 a.m. A Volkswagen Passat that was heading north on Highway 169 drifted off the right shoulder of the road, struck a driveway approach and rolled, finally coming to rest on its wheels, according to a State Patrol report.

Michael Joseph Washburn was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the accident report. Tomas Charles Cuellar, 39 of LaPrairie, Minn., was transported to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth, and Bradley Gene Doree, 48, of Hill City, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center.

The report said it is unknown who the driver of the vehicle was, whether the car's occupants were wearing seatbelts or if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

---

Missing Perham girl Claire Cooney found safe

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — A Minnesota father's search to find his missing daughter is over.

A private investigator has confirmed 6-year-old Claire Cooney has been found in Tellico Plains, about 60 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tenn.

Her father, Brian Cooney of Perham, hadn't seen his daughter in over a month.

Claire was allegedly taken by Cooney's estranged wife, Miranda Cooney, and her partner Jonathan Broman.

Claire was found at 4:30 p.m. in Tellico Plains after a store owner spotted the couple from a flyer.

Investigators couldn't be happier she will be in her father's arms by Monday.

Renee Brewer, who led the investigation, put flyers throughout towns she believed Claire may be sighted in.

"Oh, I'm so relieved. A great sense of relief," Brewer said. "I went and bought her a car seat and two stuffed animal toys. And I know I'm going to get a good night's sleep tonight if I can stop looking at her. And I'm just really thrilled because it feels like the best thing I've done as a private investigator."