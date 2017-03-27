Student athletes from Hudson and surrounding communities frequent Carbaugh's Acceleration North facility in Arden Hills, Minn., so when he was presented with leasing space in a building alongside the St. Croix Sports sporting goods store, he said he jumped at the opportunity.

The facility will be lead by certified strength and conditioning specialist Jamie Bartlett and hockey trainer Will Morriseau.

Carbaugh said the highlight of the business is a pair of training treadmills, one for speed and the other designed specifically for skating.

Athletes wear actual hockey skates on the skating treadmill, which can run at varying speeds and up to a 35-percent slope. A mirror allows skaters to keep an eye on their form while they are strapped into an overhead harness for safety.

The running treadmill likewise is different from the equipment found in a health club, Carbaugh said, and involves running flatout on an incline for short intervals.

"We're big into the teaching how and why to do something versus just 'go do it,'" Carbaugh said of the Acceleration training method. "Teaching the science is important to the kids."

Participants can expect to see gains in skating stride efficiency, agility and recovery time depending on the program they sign up for, he said. Results are judged using a series of baseline tests such as vertical jump, standing broad jump and pro-agility drills.

Gina Cleveland brought her children to St. Croix Sports Performance on March 14 after learning about it through social media. They were among several River Falls-area students exploring the facility on their spring break.

"With three boys in many sports, it appeals to athletes ... the idea that they can take a look at what they're doing and see how they can improve," Cleveland said.

Carbaugh said he encourages parents to contact St. Croix Sports Performance for a free evaluation before signing up their children for a program. "We don't expect you to buy anything unless you like the product."

Training is purchased in a number of hour-long sessions conducted in small groups. Packages start at $175 for six sessions.

"We'll train up to six kids at a time per trainer," Carbaugh said. "You just choose the times and days you want to go."

Team training and speciality programs also are offered, he added.

For more information or to register an athlete, visit www.stcroixsportsperformance.com.