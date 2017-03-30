The driver of the car was identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as Duane Lamarr Johnson, 87, of Twin Valley.

Moorhead firefighters cut the roof off the car to extricate the man, according to Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist.

The front end of a bright blue two-door car was smashed and wedged under the front end of a tractor-trailer sugarbeet truck in the middle of the intersection roughly a mile south of Kragnes.

A man, who identified himself as the beet truck driver, said he was in third gear going about 4 miles an hour "and boom, he hit me." The driver said other witnesses to the crash told him that the car "was going really fast."

The beet truck driver, who didn't appear to suffer visible injuries, was then ushered away from the scene by a man who said he was a representative of Transystems, Inc., which operated the beet truck. The Transystems representative said it appeared their driver was OK.

Several beet trucks were lined up on Clay County Road 26 on the east side of the intersection as wreckers removed the car and prepared to tow the semi.

---

Police warn of fake $100 bills swiped from National Guard

MOORHEAD, Minn. —The Moorhead Police Department is alerting the public that fake $100 bills may be going into circulation in the area.

Police said received a report Tuesday afternoon, March 28, that a stack of phony $100 bills was stolen from a National Guard recruiting table on the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The "movie prop money" was being used to illustrate college cost savings that could be gained by joining the National Guard. The fake money carrying the serial number JB00000000T resembles real currency in size and appearance. However, it can clearly be differentiated from real money by several features, including words printed on the bills and the general feel of the paper.

---

Missing Minnesota teen found safe in North Dakota

BEMIDJI, Minn. — An International Falls teenager missing from Bemidji for more than a month has been found safe, according to a news release from the Bemidji Police Department.

According to the release, 13-year-old Gary Tilander was located in Lidgerwood, N.D., after the International Falls Police Department received a tip from a "concerned citizen."

The tip was then passed to the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Tilander was located at a Lidgerwood residence.

The teen had been missing since the morning of Feb. 22 after leaving a youth shelter at the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji. The case remains under investigation.

---

Crow Wing County votes to not redistribute condoms

BRAINERD, Minn.—After hearing from nearly 30 community members Tuesday, the Crow Wing County Board voted down a motion by a 3-2 margin to reinstitute the practice of distributing condoms through its family home visit program.

The issue was on the agenda Tuesday at the request of Commissioner Rachel Reabe Nystrom, who said she wanted the board to clear up confusion arising from a recent action to halt condom distribution.

In January, Crow Wing County Community Services was ordered to cease inclusion of condoms in packets provided to new mothers, who were clients of the family home visiting program. County Administrator Tim Houle said the practice was not supported by board-approved policy, because it was not included in the county's community health services plan.

---

Walz entry in governor's race, doesn't stop group supporting Nolan

DULUTH, Minn.—Entry into the Minnesota governor's race by a fellow congressman hasn't nudged Rick Nolan into or out of a crowded field of candidates scrambling to run for the open seat in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, DFL-Mankato, announced on Monday he would join the race to replace incumbent Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Nolan, DFL-Crosby, has said in recent months that he will consider running for the office.

Walz and Nolan both were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last November. A military service veteran, Walz joined Nolan and Vice President Joe Biden on the campaign train in Duluth the week before the November 2016 election. Their familiarity could unfold into a face-off in a DFL primary for the governor's office.

"Rick Nolan will make a decision when he's ready, but we would like him to get into the race before the end of the (Minnesota legislative) session," said Justin Perpich, a past Nolan campaign manager who is currently the point person for the Coalition to Draft Rick Nolan for Governor. The Minnesota legislative session ends in May.

Nolan told the Minnesota News Network on Monday that he's been too busy to sit down and consider it.