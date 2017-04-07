Hudson Chamber seeks leaders

This is your year. Leadership Hudson offers future leaders the opportunity to assess their personal strengths and to take those findings into the workforce and the community. Participants will focus on developing themselves professionally as well as personally, gaining insight how to better utilize their gifts and talents to become future leaders within their companies as well as within their communities.

Leadership Hudson is an adult leadership development program that engages emerging and existing leaders in a nine-month program to broaden knowledge of community, sharpen leadership skills and seek solutions to issues affecting our communities. For more information, call the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau at 715-386-8411.

The chamber is accepting applications. We encourage you to learn more about this exciting program by visiting www.hudsonwi.org/pages/leadership-hudson.