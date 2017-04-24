Red Wing bridge open house

PREVIOUSLY: Low bidder announced for Red Wing bridge

The new Red Wing Mississippi River bridge will replace the Highway 63 Eisenhower Bridge. Construction is scheduled to begin May 5 with the overall project completed by August 2020. It also includes replacement of the historic Highway 63 bridge over Highway 61 and reconstruction of the approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highway 63 and the Eisenhower Bridge will remain open during construction.

To learn more about the bridge and to sign up for email updates, visit the MnDOT website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/. Information from the public open house will be made available on the project website.