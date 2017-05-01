Northwest WisDOT project to utilize rumble strips

In May, WisDOT will begin a Highway Safety Improvement Project to install approximately 25 miles of high tension cable barrier in the median on Highway 35 South in St. Croix County, Interstate 94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire and Jackson counties, and Highway 29 in Chippewa, Clark and Marathon counties. The project is expected to begin in late May, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Mattison Contractors is the prime contractor for this $3.4 million project. The project is funded with 90 percent federal and 10 percent state transportation dollars.

Motorists traveling on I-94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire and Jackson counties this summer can expect to encounter rumble strips as they approach work zones when workers are present. The temporary portable rumble strips will be placed about a half-mile in advance of a work zone. Signs will alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and installation of the temporary rumble strips. Typically, nine rumble strips are placed at the beginning of the work zone.

Temporary portable rumble strips will be deployed at the following locations:

• County Highway J overpass to the County Highway T interchange in St. Croix County

• East and west of the County Highway B interchange in St. Croix County

• West of the U.S. Highway 12 underpass through the County Highway B interchange in Dunn County

• Elk Creek Road overpass west of the U.S. Highway 312 interchange to the County Highway EE overpass in Eau Claire County

• East of the Highway 93 interchange to the Otter Creek bridges east on the U.S. Highway 53 interchange in Eau Claire County

• East and west of the U.S. Highway 12/Highway 27 interchange in Jackson County

While workers are especially vulnerable, the majority of fatalities and injuries in work zone crashes involve motorists. Common factors in work zone crashes include drivers that are distracted or driving too fast for conditions.