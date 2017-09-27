-----

State Students Improve In Advanced Placement Exams

MADISON — More Wisconsin public school students are taking advanced placement exams, and more are doing well enough to get college credits for them. The state Department of Public Instruction says almost 43,000 students took 72,000 AP exams last May — close to 6 percent more than the previous year. Those who scored high enough to earn college credits while still in high school rose from 65.5 percent last year to 65.9 this year. And the state average continues to be higher than this year national success rate of 56 percent. Also, officials say Wisconsin's average SAT college entrance test score was 652 last year, compared to the national composite of 527.

-----

Report: Despite Growing Drug Problems, Dealer Arrests Down

The numbers of drug dealers arrested in Wisconsin have gone down in the past decade, despite growing problems like overdose deaths. State Justice Department figures show that statewide arrests for drug sales have gone from around 4,000 in 2006 to fewer than 3,000 a decade later, while arrests for drug possession jumped from about 4,600 to close to 8,000 in the 10-year period. According to Gannett's USA Today Wisconsin Network, local police say drug traffickers are getting smarter at escaping arrest. Some officials blame staff shortages in their own departments. Attorney General Brad Schimel says his agency is getting four new drug investigators and $420,000 to fight drug trafficking. Schimel says it's not enough, but it will still do a lot of good.

-----

Feds Now Say State's Voting System Not Hacked

MADISON — Was it or wasn't it? The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now says the Russians did not try to hack the state's voter registration system last year. However, an official told the state Elections Commission Tuesday that Russian government agencies scanned a system used by the state's workforce development agency. The news came four days after Homeland Security told the state's Election Commission that Wisconsin was among 21 states which had their voter systems hacked in the fall 2016 presidential contest. As Elections Commission chairman Mark Thomsen put it, "Either someone was right on Friday and this memo today is a coverup, or they were wrong on Friday and we deserve an apology." Thomsen says the commission will now focus on making sure the state's election computers are secure going into the 2020 elections.

-----

Hot Weather Helps Farmers Catch Up

MADISON — Hot weather helps Wisconsin farmers get ready for the fall harvest, but the maturity of the state's two largest cash crops is still behind schedule. The state Ag Statistics Service says 23 percent of the corn crop is mature, nine days behind the average for the last five years — and about one-third of the corn for animal feed has been harvested, one week later than normal. Of all Wisconsin soybeans, 81 percent have turned color, nine days behind last year and four days later than the norm — and officials say the soybean harvest is just getting started. Almost two-thirds of the Wisconsin potato crop has been harvested, and 39 percent of the state's winter wheat is in the ground — 11 days ahead of 2016.

-----

State Guard To Help Restore Emergency Radios In Puerto Rico

MADISON — Six Wisconsin Air National Guard members are in Puerto Rico, helping local rescuers get radio service back after it was knocked out by Hurricane Maria. The troops are from Madison's 115th Fighter Wing, and the Guard says they left last weekend to help emergency personnel hook up to satellite systems. That was after much of Puerto Rico's power grid was lost due to the hurricane. The unit is expected to be gone for up to 45 days — and their deployment could be extended beyond that if circumstances warrant.

-----

Packers Want Fans To Show Unity By Locking Arms At Next Game

GREEN BAY, WI — If you're going to the Packer/Bear game tomorrow Thursday night in Green Bay, you'll be asked to lock your arms with the fans next to you during the national anthem. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his players called for the gesture Tuesday at a team meeting which showed "unity and love and support" amid the recent anthem protests. They hit a new peak last Sunday after President Donald Trump said NFL players should be fired if they sit or kneel in what he called a disrespect of the flag — and on Tuesday, Trump said the league should make a rule forcing players to stand for the anthem. Rodgers said he saw a "lot of hatred" on social media after three Packers sat on their bench last Sunday. Some fans responded by demanding mass boycotts of NFL games, including the Veterans Day weekend in November which is normally the league's "Salute to Service" month.

-----

Jakubowski Convicted In Federal Case

MADISON — The Janesville man who stole weapons, escaped police, and wrote a manifesto to the president has been convicted in his federal case. Joseph Jakubowski, 33, was found guilty Tuesday on charges of stealing firearms from a dealer, and possessing weapons as a convicted felon. A jury deliberated two hours before finding Jakubowski guilty. He'll be sentenced Dec. 20. He testified that he stole 18 guns and two silencers from Armageddon Supplies near Janesville April 4, and officials say he then escaped arrest for 10 days before he was found camping in Vernon County. His lawyer said the main federal charge was flawed because it said he stole the guns from a licensed dealer, but the shop actually had a manufacturer's license. A state trial in his case is set for next month.

-----

Five Arrested, two Hospitalized In Appleton Brawl

APPLETON, WI — Police say a brawl involving brass knuckles, baseball bats, crowbars, and pepper spray landed five people behind bars and two people in the hospital. Television station WBAY reports that Appleton Police were called Monday evening to an apartment complex on a report of a fight. Police said the fight was "preplanned" among people who have "ongoing conflicts" with each other. A 17-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say five people were taken into custody on several possible charges.