New Terminal For Mitchell Airport Part Of Proposed Milwaukee County Budget

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele says a new $25 million terminal at Mitchell International Airport wouldn't cost taxpayers anything extra. The new international terminal is part of Abele's $1.6 billion county budget proposal for 2018. Abele says the money for the terminal would come from revenue bonds and airport funds. The budget plan includes more than $1 million to fight the opioid crisis, $3 million for the Milwaukee County Zoo and $1 million to reduce homelessness. The proposal was presented Thursday morning.

WEDC Discusses $3B Incentive Plan For Foxconn

WAUWATOSA, WI — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Foxconn Technology Group have until tomorrow to reach agreement on $3 billion in taxpayer incentives for the Taiwan-based tech company. The WEDC board met in Wauwatosa Thursday to discuss the deal. The two sides could agree to extend the deadline. When the plant is operational supporters of the deal say it could mean 13,000 new jobs for Racine County and the surrounding area. Building the factory could cost Foxconn about $10 billion.

Green Bay Looking For Ways To Preserve 9/11 Memorial

GREEN BAY, WI — A little detective work comes first as the Green Bay parks committee tries to preserve the 9/11 memorial. Members of the city council have been told there is a tube in the base of the monument with the D-N-A of a 9/11 victim inside. That hasn't been confirmed. Two weeks ago, the city had held a decommissioning ceremony. A steel beam from the Twin Towers was to be removed and placed in the entrance to the Green Bay Police headquarters. Those plans are on hold now. It would cost several thousand dollars to repair some broken granite if the memorial remains.

Second Violent Incident Reported At Eau Claire Library

EAU CLAIRE, WI — Eau Claire police say a man standing in traffic outside the Eau Claire public library Friday told them he was "cutting the clouds" with the scissors he was waving around. Rocky Ralston, 33, was taken into custody after briefly refusing to comply. Ralston later told investigators he had used meth three days earlier. That was the second violent incident outside the library in less than one month. Joshua Barbosa was arrested in August after punching two people. He has a competency hearing scheduled in early October. Both of the men arrested are said to be homeless.

Milwaukee Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Woman In Burning Death

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police haven't identified the 23-year-old woman who was arrested Thursday in the burning death of a juvenile. The dead boy's "partially burned" body was found in a house on the city's south side. Firefighters were the first to respond to the scene when a caller reported smelling smoke. The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office is working with police to determine the cause of the boy's death.

Pence, Walker Talk Republican Tax Reform Plans During Visit

WAUKESHA, WI — Vice President Mike Pence was talking tax reform during a tour of Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha Thursday, before serving as the headliner at a Republican fundraiser last night. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker joined Pence at a meeting with business leaders, local officials and a few Wisconsin families. There, Pence said there is strong support for the Trump tax plan in Congress. Last night's fundraiser was closed to the general public. For $35,000, a couple could join Pence for a private dinner. Admission to the event was $2,700 dollars. Republicans introduced a $5 trillion tax reform plan Wednesday.

Eighteen Seek Walker Appointment As Milwaukee County Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Eighteen law enforcement officers in Milwaukee County want to be the next sheriff, replacing David Clarke who suddenly quit at the end of August. Acting sheriff Richard Schmidt is among those applying to Governor Scott Walker, who will make the final choice. The others include Major League Baseball security vice president and former Milwaukee Police captain Earnell Lucas, city captain Alfonso Morales, and city lieutenants Chris Moews and Eric Donaldson. Recently retired Milwaukee assistant police chief Carianne Yerkes is also seeking the gubernatorial appointment to serve through 2018. Walker's office expects to choose an appointee to replace Clarke by the end of this year.

Drug Investigation Leads To La Crosse Homicide Arrests

LA CROSSE, WI — A months-long drug investigation has led to two homicide arrests in La Crosse. Television station WEAU reports that 25-year-old Zachary Miller and 33-year-old Jennifer Tenner were arrested for their involvement in a deadly heroin overdose. La Crosse police investigators say Miller sold heroin to 28-year-old Kyle Bott back in June. Police say they were able to track the drugs, and they found that Miller had personally sold Bott the heroin. Police say Tenner knowingly drove Miller to the location for the drug pickup. Police are recommending charges of first-degree reckless homicide for Miller and first-degree reckless homicide, as party to the crime for Tenner.

Five State Troopers Receive Lifesaving Awards

MADISON — Five state troopers have received Lifesaving Awards for their heroism and exemplary service. Gov. Scott Walker presented the honors at a State Capitol ceremony. Troopers James Kitowski of Wisconsin Rapids and Mitch Butterbrodt of Beaver Dam were recognized for keeping a high-speed chase suspect alive after he slit his throat in an attempted suicide in February. Officer Jamie Kahkola of Green Bay was given a lifesaving award for reviving a man who jumped from the Wisconsin River Bridge north of Friendship in April. Kahkola also received a meritorious service award for helping save a woman who jumped from the Leo Frigo Bridge earlier in April off Interstate 43 in Green Bay. Also, troopers Keegan Williams and Carl Rowan helped revive two women last December and in July.