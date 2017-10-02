-----

"Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin" Contest Down To Final Eight

MADISON — Eight products are in a contest to name the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin." The state's Manufacturers and Commerce group is holding the event, in which 150 products were nominated and online voters chose the Top 16 that were placed in tournament style brackets — and voters can now choose the final four until late Friday night. Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe of Green Bay has a sea salt caramel pecan kringle competing against the Oshkosh Corporation's light tactical vehicle. Mercury Marine's joystick piloting system opposes the Kraft Heinz Philly cream cheese — the XC Generator from Generac Power Systems competes against Sargento Cheese' Balanced Breakes — and the Ariens Sno Thro is up against Trane's CenTraVac Water Cooler Chiller. The online voting is at MadeInWis.com, and the "Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin" will be announced Oct. 16.

-----

State Logging Trucks Latest To Help With Hurricane Cleanup

RHINELANDER, WI — Northern Wisconsin loggers are the latest to help hurricane victims in Florida and South Texas. Harry Schienebeck, who heads the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association in Rhinelander, says dozens of trucks will lift, load, and haul hurricane debris away. He says the timber group has members working now where Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left their marks — and they'll have tons of debris to remove before coming back to Wisconsin sometime next spring. Schienebeck says he knows of around 50 trucks from his member companies that have been sent to clean things up.

-----

Three German Women Killed In West Wisconsin Interstate Crash

SPARTA, WI — Three women from Germany have died in a freak accident on Interstate 90 near Sparta in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 20-year-old woman hit a deer — and after it slowed down, the car was rear ended by a semitrailer, pushing the car into a ditch before the rig overturned on a shoulder. It happened about 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90. The three women in the car — ages 20, 20, and 22, all from Germany — died at the crash scene, and the semi driver, a 46-year-old Missouri man, was taken to a Sparta hospital with significant but non life threatening injuries. The victims' names were not immediately released.

-----

Church Rally Supports Plaintiffs In Redistricting Case

MILWAUKEE — About 150 people rallied at a Milwaukee church Sunday to support the plaintiffs in Wisconsin's redistricting case. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on a challenge to a federal appeals court ruling which said Wisconsin Republicans drew state districts so favorably to themselves in 2011 that they violated the rights of Democratic voters. The ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by Democrats in 2015 — and if the Supreme Court upholds it next year, GOP supporters say it could result in a flurry of legal challenges to district maps throughout the country. Sachin Chheda, who heads the Fair Elections Project, says a victory in the Wisconsin case would help disenfranchised voters elsewhere regardless of which party created unfair districts.

-----

Motive Not Known For Murder/Suicide

FOND DU LAC, WI — Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies say they do not have a "solid motive" for the deaths of a man and his daughter died in a murder/suicide. Officials say 62-year-old Mark Whitmore strangled his 27-year-old daughter Julia, and then killed himself with a knife. Both were found dead Friday at a home near Fond du Lac in the town of Empire. Deputies say Julia Whitmore was bound to a wheelchair with a disability that needed constant care. Her father, a doctor, was her main caregiver.

-----

Woman Killed In ATV Crash Identified

LONG LAKE, WI — A 21-year-old woman killed in an all terrain vehicle crash in far northeast Wisconsin has been identified as Elizabeth Helm. Florence County sheriff's deputies say she was driving the ATV when it struck a tree near Long Lake on Friday night. A passenger, a 22-year-old Fish Creek man, fell from the unit and was not seriously hurt — and officials say neither person was wearing a helmet. Deputies say speed, alcohol, and the driver's inexperience were all factors in the mishap.