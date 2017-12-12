Child care shortage poses problem for Red Wing families

"People tell me they can't find a place," Melstad said. "They want to move here but they can't find a place to live and they can't find child care."

With roughly 200 students per class in the Red Wing school system, Melstad said that's a fair indicator of how many infant and toddler spaces are needed to meet capacity.

The YMCA currently offers child care and preschool for children ages 3-5. They're hoping the Port Authority can connect them with space or strategic partnerships with businesses to offer on-site child care for infants and toddlers as well. Currently, space is an issue, so they'll need to expand outside their building downtown.

They said becoming a "one-stop shop" helps keep siblings together and will make the YMCA a better resource for working families.

"When I have a parent that says I can't have another child because I can't find child care — that's hard to hear," Lynch said.

Under the Rainbow, a child care center serving kids from 3 weeks to 12 years old, agrees that Red Wing could use more rooms for infants and toddlers.

Currently Under the Rainbow has a wait list of four infants and Peach Tree at the YMCA has 22 kids waiting for full-time daycare. Enough for a whole class, Lynch added.

"I just received calls yesterday from two families with two kids each," said Suzie Brunner, assistant director of Under the Rainbow. "Right now I'm looking at not being able to enroll anyone else until June.

"It's tough for people. I feel for them a lot, it's hard."

She added that these age groups are not profitable for caretakers because of the adult-to-child ratio requirements set by the state. For infants, the ratio is 1:4, but for 4-year-olds the ratio is 1:10.

"The biggest challenge is finding the qualified staff to do it, and do it for the money that we can afford to pay them," Brenner said. "I don't have any problems finding children. It's finding qualified staff willing to work."

Though early childhood education courses are available at Minnesota State College Southeast — where graduates could potentially help fill the gaps — Lynch cautioned that those students are often looking to work in schools, not in child care.

Melstad and Lynch believe in their vision, however, to expand child care resources for Red Wing. By bringing the issue to light, they're hoping they can find the resources to begin making a difference.

As a next step, the YMCA aims to speak at the next Red Wing Manufacturers Association meeting and distribute a survey to businesses to help determine the need for child care among their employees.