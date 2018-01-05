Now, Nathaniel Jackson is getting more than 18 years in prison for two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree burglary and assault of a person.

The 60-year-old St. Paul man has 10 aliases and several prior felony convictions.

He attacked and robbed the couple at their home in March 2015, according to the criminal complaint.

He knocked the 67-year-old male victim out of his wheelchair and hit the 64-year-old female victim on top of the head, leaving a bloody injury. He took the woman's purse and left, legal documents say.

He was charged the following month. After being found guilty, he was sentenced Tuesday to 224 months.

Secretary of Ag appoints Farm Service Agency state committees

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Thursday, Jan. 4, that he has appointed state committees that help carry out Farm Service Agency programs,

"The state committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service," Perdue said. "They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA's programs are supporting the American harvest."

Minnesota members appointed were Scott Winslow, Fountain, committee chairman; Kurt Blomgren, Butterfield; Jay Nord, Wolverton; Mike Yost, Murdock and Karolyn Zurn, Callaway.

Red Lake chairman reminds anglers most of Red Lake for tribal members only

RED LAKE—Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki issued a statement Thursday, reminding area anglers that fishing on reservation lakes is reserved for band members only.

The news release, posted on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page, addressed a resolution passed by the council on Wednesday opening fishing on Upper and Lower Red Lake, two months after two fishermen disappeared there.

After the resolution was passed, the tribe received inquiries from non-members about fishing on the lakes.

"The Tribal Council's recent resolution did not expand the individuals who are permitted to fish the water of Red Lake Reservation beyond Red Lake tribal members," the release said.

The Red Lake Reservation is a closed reservation and the tribal council controls all activities on reservation land and waters. A small portion of Upper Red Lake is located outside the boundaries of the reservation; non-members may fish there.