Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Red Wing
A lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Red Wing will pay out $50,000 after the latest drawing was announced Jan. 6. The ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, 4820 U.S. Highway 61.
This is one of three winning tickets worth $50,000 identified that night; the others were sold in Duluth and Kellogg, Minn. A $50,000 Powerball ticket also sold in Red Wing in July 2016 to Jonathan Weissinger, a resident of Zumbro Falls. The names of the Jan. 6 Minnesota Lottery Powerball winners have not yet been released.