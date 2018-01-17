Pierce County Republicans to offer $500 scholarship
The Republican Party of Pierce County is offering one $500 scholarship to a high school senior graduating in the spring of 2018.
The recipient must be a resident of Pierce County, graduating from a high school, home school program, charter school, academy or online high school in the spring of 2018. The scholarship can be used toward any accredited school, university, college or technical college the student has chosen.
The applicants will be judged on two criteria: a 500-word essay and the applicants demonstrated leadership, community service and commitment to conservative ideals.
Application packets have been sent to all county high schools or you can contact: RPPC Scholarship Committee at N4242 U.S. Highway 63, Ellsworth, for a packet.
Applications must be postmarked no later than March 31, 2018, to be considered. The award will be made May 1.