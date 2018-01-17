Pierce County Republicans to offer $500 scholarship

The applicants will be judged on two criteria: a 500-word essay and the applicants demonstrated leadership, community service and commitment to conservative ideals.

Application packets have been sent to all county high schools or you can contact: RPPC Scholarship Committee at N4242 U.S. Highway 63, Ellsworth, for a packet.

Applications must be postmarked no later than March 31, 2018, to be considered. The award will be made May 1.