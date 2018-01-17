Food Products Association scholarships available for 2018-19

"MWFPA recognizes the vital role played by agriculture and the food processing industry in

the Midwest economy," MWFPA president Nick George said. "These scholarships help students

to continue their education and support the growth of these two major industries."

The six scholarships are offered under two programs created by the MWFPA in honor of leaders

in the food processing industry. The Kenneth G. Weckel Scholarship is named for a University of

Wisconsin food science professor who contributed greatly to the advancement of vegetable and

fruit processing through his research and teaching. The other scholarship is named for Carleton

A. Friday whose family founded the Friday Canning Company of New Richmond.

Additionally, the association offers the MWFPA Scholarship which awards up to $2,000 per student. It is available to students whose parents work for association member companies and plan to attend, or are attending, a post-secondary institution of education. There are no restrictions on what field of study or the institution the student wishes to attend. Recipients are chosen based on past academic performance and an essay providing information on the applicant's participation in school and community activities, in addition to their reasons for continuing their education.

Applications for the Carleton A. Friday Scholarship and the Kenneth G. Weckel Scholarship are available through April 27, 2018, and can be obtained from MWFPA by calling 608-255-9946 or by visiting www.mwfpa.org. Scholarships will be awarded May 2018.

Applications for the MWFPA Scholarship can be obtained by calling the association office or visiting www.mwfpa.org. The deadline for submissions is March 2, 2018. Scholarship winners will be announced April 2018.