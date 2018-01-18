Farmers union to host Farm and Rural Lobby Day

"Decisions that are made at the Capitol have a tremendous impact on our lives in rural Wisconsin. Farm and Rural Lobby Day is a chance to work together to strengthen the voices of family farmers and our rural communities," Von Ruden said.

Topics on the agenda include improving rural high-speed internet access, protecting groundwater, and the role of the DATCP Farm Center in helping farm families.

"It's extremely important for citizens to be actively engaged in their government, and there's no better way to express your thoughts and concerns to your elected representatives than to participate in Farm and Rural Lobby Day, putting a face and a voice to those issues," said Nick Levendofsky, WFU government relations associate.

Farm and Rural Lobby Day will begin with a 10:30 a.m. registration and 11 a.m. issues briefings at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison. Speakers will provide background information on pending legislation that is of interest to farmers and rural residents to help participants prepare for their meetings with legislators.

Following lunch, the group will head to the Capitol to meet with their senators and representatives, with the day's activities wrapping up around 4 p.m.

There is no cost to participate, and registration is open to all Wisconsin Farmers Union members. Nonmembers who would like to participate are encouraged to contact Bobbi Wilson to learn more 608-720-9380 or intern@wisconsinfarmersunion.com. Pre-register as soon as possible so legislative visits can be planned accordingly. WFU will help coordinate several carpooling routes. Those interested in transportation are asked to email intern@wisconsinfarmersunion.com. Register online at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or call 608-720-9380 for more details.