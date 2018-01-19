East Bethel is approximately 30 miles north of Minneapolis.

The body had been there at least overnight, according to the Anoka County sheriff's office.

The snowmobiler was traveling west across the Coon Lake channel and hit a tree on the shoreline. Based on the damage, authorities estimated he had been driving very fast and he didn't appear to be wearing a helmet.

Authorities identified the victim as Corey Glen Watson, 32.

The sheriff's office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.

Teenager's name released in fatal Alexandria fire

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—A 19-year-old woman who died in an apartment fire in Alexandria on Monday, Jan. 15 has been identified as Shandiin Goodbird of Alexandria.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the woman, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the Alexandria Police Department.

A preliminary autopsy indicates that the cause of death was smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity. Toxicology studies are pending and a final report will follow.

The cause of the fire, which happened at a four-unit apartment building at 410 Fillmore Street on Jan. 15, hasn't been determined.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Red Cross is helping six other adults who were living in the apartment building. Two are recovering from burns and smoke inhalation at Regions Hospital in the Twin Cities.

The Red Cross has connected with the other four fire victims and is helping them with long-term recovery plans, according to Carrie Carlson-Guest, regional communications officer with the Minnesota Red Cross.

It was the second fatal fire in Alexandria in 11 days. The other fire happened on Jan. 5 at the Viking City mobile home park and claimed the lives of Rose Marie Couillard, 59, and "Jimmy" Chandler, Jr., 49.

Minn. DNR says changing name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to become official

ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday, Jan. 18, announced the state has approved changing the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to Bde Maka Ska. The DNR's decision follows a Hennepin County Board resolution requesting the change.

"The DNR respects the role of elected county boards in determining name changes for geographic features," DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said. "In this instance, I am confident the Hennepin County Board carefully considered community values and citizen perspectives in determining that this was the right action to take. DNR's role is to ensure the county followed the proper process."

Activists wanted the city's landmark lake changed to Bde Maka Ska, its original Dakota name, in a nod to American Indians who lived near the lake and a repudiation of lake namesake John Calhoun, a vice president who was an ardent supporter of slavery.

The DNR's decision means the lake name change will become official in Minnesota when the DNR's approval is officially recorded by Hennepin County and published in the State Register. The DNR will submit the Hennepin County resolution, along with the state approval, to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, which will approve or deny the name change for federal use.

The DNR is the state agency that approves or denies name changes for geographic features, after Minnesota counties consider name change resolutions, gather public input and vote on proposed changes.