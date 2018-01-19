Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee include:

• Committee Chair Lisa Condon — Horicon

• Thomas Gillis — River Falls

• David Heideman — Clintonville

• Anthony Kurtz — Wonewoc

• Tom McClellan — Delavan

The FSA serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers.