Caucus roundup

Polls won't open until August and November, but voters across the state will have the opportunity to help launch the election process next week at precinct caucuses.

Citizens will have opportunities Tuesday, Feb. 6, to discuss party platforms, select delegates and vote for the gubernatorial candidate they'd like their party to support. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. with caucusing to follow at 7 p.m.

Caucusing requires no prior experience, just a general interest in the values of a political party hosting the caucus.

Although the events can vary from location and political party, caucusing usually involves discussing issues they'd like to see their party prioritize. If attendees agree on a particular issue, a resolution will continue on to the next political convention.

Attendees will also offer their input on their party's leadership, including volunteers and organizers, party delegates who will endorse state and federal candidates, and their party's candidates for governor.

Secretary of State Steve Simon earlier this month announced the launch of the 2018 caucus finder, an online tool to help voters determine their caucus location.

"Minnesota has a proud tradition of civic engagement and going to a caucus is a great way for Minnesotans to show support for their preferred candidates, raise an important issue, and meet people in their community," Simon said in a statement.

The caucus finder is available at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

Cottage Grove

House District 54A

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus: Park High School, 8040 South 80th St.

Republican Party Caucus: Cottage Grove Middle School, 9775 South Indian Blvd.

House District 54B

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus: Park High School, 8040 South 8th St.

Republican Party Caucus: Cottage Grove Middle School, 9775 South Indian Blvd.

Cannon Falls

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Cannon Falls Elementary School, Library Commons, 1020 East Minnesota St.

Republican Party Caucus: Cannon Falls High School, cafeteria, 820 East Minnesota St.

Farmington

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus: Robert Boeckman Middle School, 800 Denmark Ave.

Republican Party Caucus: Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

Goodhue

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Goodhue Public Schools, Room 104, 510 Third Ave.

Republican Party Caucus: Goodhue Public Schools, cafeteria, 510 Third Ave.

Hastings

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Hastings Middle School, Cafeteria, 1000 W. 11th St.

Republican Party Caucus: Hastings High School, 200 General Sieben Drive.

Newport

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Newport Elementary School, cafeteria, 851 Sixth Ave., Newport

Republican Party Caucus: Cottage Grove Middle School, 9775 South Indian Blvd., Cottage Grove

Red Wing

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Twin Bluff Middle School, cafeteria, 2120 Twin Bluff Road

Republican Party Caucus: Red Wing High School 2451 Eagle Ridge Drive

Rosemount

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Falcon Ridge Middle School, Room 147 12900 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley.

Republican Party Caucus: Eastview High School 6200 140th Street, Apple Valley

Woodbury

House District 53 A

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Woodbury High School, 2665 Woodlane Drive

Republican Party Caucus: Woodbury Middle School, 1425 School Drive

House District 53 B

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Woodbury High School, 2665 Woodlane Drive

Republican Party Caucus: East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Drive

Zumbrota

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus: Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, media center, 705 Mill St.

Republican Party Caucus: Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, cafeteria, 705 Mill St.