Jury convicts Cottage Grove man accused of killing wife

Her death followed the failure of an elaborate, months-long plot Stephen Allwine hatched to have his wife killed.

Jurors agreed, issuing a guilty verdict Jan. 31 after nearly eight hours of deliberation, the Pioneer Press reports.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 2.

Prosecutors said evidence against Stephen Allwine pointed to multiple failed murder-for-hire attempts he commissioned under the name "DogDayGod" on the Dark Web, a hidden section of the internet often associated with criminal activity.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from Stephen Allwine Nov. 13, 2016, and found Amy Allwine dead in her Cottage Grove home. She had been shot in the head.

A 9 mm handgun was found leaning against her arm, but a medical examiner said the lack of blood spatter and gunpowder on her hands were inconsistent with a suicide.

Evidence also revealed Stephen Allwine had at least extramarital affairs.

Prosecutors said his reputation at a local church prevented him from divorcing his wife, so he chose to have her killed.

In a two-month investigation leading up to his January 2017 arrest, authorities discovered posts from user "DogDayGod" on a Dark Web page soliciting Amy Allwine's death.

At least two attempts on her life were discussed, neither of which occurred.

The same user inquired about purchasing the drug scopolamine months later.

Medical examiners found large quantities of the drug in Amy Allwine's body. She never had a scopolamine prescription.

Investigators later found a bitcoin code on Stephen Allwine's phone that matched a code user DogDayGod posted to a Dark Web page.

Stephen Allwine now faces life in prison, a mandatory sentence for first-degree murder cases.