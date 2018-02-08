According to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, 1,055,000 people attended the Super Bowl Live events on Nicollet Mall that ran from Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. That exceeds the projected 1 million visitors from near and far who would take in the scores of events around Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"As hosts, we take great pride in the feedback we've heard from the Minnesotans and visitors from across the world that had a great time at our unforgettable Super Bowl festival in the Bold North," said Maureen Bausch, the CEO of the Host Committee.

While some businesses farther away from the attractions grumbled about the lack of business, key sites like Nicollet Mall and the Mall of America drew big crowds.

The Numbers

• 1.4 million people visited the Mall of America in Bloomington, host of the NFL Fan Gallery.

• 235,000 people attended Super Bowl Live on Saturday, Feb. 3 — its busiest date.

• 48 bands and artists performed at Super Bowl Live at free public concerts.

• 150 Super Bowl-related parties and events were held in the Twin Cities.

• 5.5 million dollars invested in community organizations during Minnesota Super Bowl Legacy Fund 52 weeks of giving campaign, dedicated to improve health and wellness for kids.

Social Media

• 35,969 Twitter references to "Bold North" during the festival.

• 14,073 Instagram posts mentioned "Bold North" during the festival.

• 62,434 Facebook likes on posts that mentioned "Bold North."

Volunteers

• 185,000 total volunteer hours from the 10,000 Crew 52 volunteers.

• 33,000 total volunteer shifts from Crew 52 volunteers.

The Big Game

• 67,612 attendees at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

• 5,800 credentialed media members for Super Bowl LII.

• 25 countries represented by the media at Super Bowl LII.

• 61,000 passengers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday, Feb. 5 — a record.

