Two riders ejected off motorcycle in Trimbelle crash

TOWN OF RIVER FALLS -- A Hammond man was arrested for OWI Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in the town of River Falls.

Michael D. Hauge, 28, and a female passenger were heading north on County Road O near Highway 65 on a 2010 Harley Davidson at about 2:45 p.m. when Hauge failed to negotiate a curve and went into the ditch.

Both riders were ejected off the motorcycle. Hauge’s injuries were minor. His female passenger was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Hauge was arrested for OWI-first and causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers issued citations and investigated the crash.