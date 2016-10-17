Search
    Ellsworth motorist, 18, injured in crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:04 a.m.

    An Ellsworth teenager was hospitalized Sunday after the SUV he was driving rearended a semi-trailer in rural Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 18-year-old Dawson Minder, who was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with minor injuries.

    The crash occurred at 12:07 p.m. on Highway 10 at 300th Street in the town of Salem, where 66-year-old Maiden Rock resident Gary Schladweiler was headed west in a farm semi. Minder was following behind the semi and struck it “at a high rate of speed” as it was attempting to turn from the highway onto 300th Street, according to the release.

    The Minder vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, while the semi’s rear axle was damaged in the crash.

    Schladweiler was not injured.

    Ellsworth firefighters, ambulance and paramedics assisted deputies on the scene.

