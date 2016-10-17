Deer sends one vehicle into ditch, two to hospital

At about 6:08 a.m. Oct. 17, 17-year-old Olivia Milano, of Ellsworth, was heading northbound on Highway 65 near 770th Avenue (near the River Falls Town Hall) in a 2010 Volvo when she struck a deer that crossed the road. River Falls Ambulance transported her to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

After Milano hit the deer, a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer traveling northbound on Highway 65 struck the same deer. Randall Walz, 56, of Ellsworth, was driving the Trailblazer and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch and overturned. He was also taken to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

River Falls Police, River Falls Fire and River Falls Ambulance assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.