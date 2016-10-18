WATCH: Hudson squad car involved in I-94 accident

Officer Hilary Lundberg pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle on the left shoulder of I-94. The officer was out of her vehicle, with its lights flashing, when a pick-up truck struck the squad car, Jensen said.

The struck vehicle was pushed from the left lane to the far right lane and bounced off the median.

No one was seriously injured in the accident, Jensen said.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Jensen said this is a reminder to drivers to be aware of emergency vehicles.

“Remember to slow down and move over,” he said.