    Van crashes on Highway 10 in Pierce County

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:44 a.m.
    Firefighters and Pierce County sheriff's deputies were among responders Tuesday morning for a crash at Highway 10 and 1150th Street in the town of Oak Grove. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Firefighters from Prescott were among crews called Tuesday morning to a crash on Highway 10 in the town of Oak Grove.

    Crews responded at about 10:15 a.m. to the call at Highway 10 and 1150th Street for a cargo van that crashed. The crash appeared to dislodge the van’s fuel tank from the body of the vehicle; initial reports indicated gas was leaking.

    Two River Falls ambulances responded to the scene, along with Pierce County sheriff's deputies and Ellsworth police. It wasn’t clear to what degree, if any, the driver or any passengers may have been injured.

    Check back for more on the crash.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia.
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
