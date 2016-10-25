Gabriel Carpenter, son of Brian and Michaela Carpenter of Ellsworth, went missing while swimming with his brothers in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, Oct. 16. He was found dead Monday, Oct. 17.

Brian and son Joah operated Dent Free Auto paintless dent removal in Ellsworth at 1536 N. Maple St. until the family headed down to San Antonio “to help out with the significant amount of hail damage in Texas,” the business webpage states.

According to his obituary, Gabriel loved German Shepherds, horses, hunting, fishing, chess, basketball and enjoying the outdoors with his siblings Joah, Jalen, Samiah, Azaria, Seraina, Ellia, Jeriah, Gideon, Aniva, Jevin and Liana. Gabriel was home-schooled.

Travis Pace, a senior officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Office in Corpus Christi, Texas, confirmed the boy was found at 12:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the 9300 block of Highway 361 near Mustang Island State Park.

Carpenter and his brothers were apparently swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Beach Access Road 3 off Highway 361 near Corpus Christi, Texas, Nueces County Medical Examiner Hugo Stimmler said, when they went out too far on a flotation device late Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16.

“The 13-year-old was having a hard time making it back,” Pace said.

He went on to say that Carpenter went under, and his brothers went for help at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

An extensive air and water search ensued, including Corpus Christi police and fire department and the U.S. Coast Guard. The search was called off later that night and resumed again Monday morning, Pace said.

Carpenter’s body was found about two miles from where he had been swimming.

“The first questions we always ask are ‘are they from out of town,’ then, ‘are they a strong swimmer?’” Pace said. “Here we have riptides that are just a beast and if you’re not local, you won’t know, and all of a sudden you’re 100 or 200 yards offshore. It’s a real tragedy.”

Stimmler echoed Pace’s cautionary warnings about riptides.

“It’s very tragic,” Stimmler said. “The Gulf down here can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Visitation for Gabriel will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in Trimbelle Cemetery.