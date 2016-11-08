Search
    Officials respond to apparent train derailment along St. Croix River

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:26 p.m.
    A derailed freight car could be seen Tuesday morning from the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Railroad crews were working Tuesday morning to clear a Union Pacific line between Hudson and West Lakeland Township in Minnesota after an apparent derailment.

    The derailment appeared to have occurred on the Minnesota side, where a freight car could be seen tipped over, with a portion resting on a beach. It appeared as if at least one other car was off the tracks.

    It was unclear if there were any injuries or what, if anything, the impacted cars were carrying. When the incident occurred was also unclear early Tuesday afternoon.

    Union Pacific workers on the Hudson side, where freight cars were being moved eastbound away from the incident, deferred all comment to company headquarters.

    Officials from Union Pacific did not immediately return a call seeking information on the incident, nor had a Minnesota transportation department spokesman. Washington (Minn.) County officials did not have any information on the incident as of noon Tuesday.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
