One dies, another transported: Crash south of Centuria

Upon arrival, it was found that a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup truck operated by a 64-year-old rural Centuria man was northbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 1995 Chevy Suburban. The Suburban was being operated by a 53-year-old rural Centuria man. The operator of the Ford Ranger died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The operator of the Chevrolet Suburban was transported by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital for medical treatment.

We have not been advised of his current medical condition. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

At this time there is no indication of alcohol or drug use being contributing factors in the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. The driver of the Suburban was wearing his seatbelt; the driver of the Ford Ranger was not.

The names of the drivers are being withheld to allow family time to be notified, but will be given out in a subsequent press release likely this afternoon or early tomorrow.

The crash and death remain under investigation of the Polk County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices.

Agencies assisting at the traffic crash were the Centuria Fire Department and First Responders, Centuria and Balsam Lake Police Departments, and ambulances from St. Croix Valley EMS.