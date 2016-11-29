Search
    Man extricated from vehicle after SV crash

    By Sarah Young on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:36 p.m.
    Brian Kirby, 84, had to be extricated from this vehicle after a crash Monday, Nov. 28 in Spring Valley near Park Drive. The vehicle landed on its driver's side in the south ditch. (Photo courtesy of Spring Valley Police Chief John DuBois)

    SPRING VALLEY -- An 84-year-old Spring Valley man had to be extricated from his vehicle after a crash in Spring Valley Monday night that drew multiple agencies to respond.

    On Nov. 28 at 5:10 p.m., Spring Valley Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 approximately one-eighth mile west of Park Drive.

    Brian Kirby’s vehicle left the road and came to rest sideways on the driver’s side in trees lining the south ditch after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle driven by Joshua Craighton, 28, Plum City.

    Both drivers were heading eastbound on Highway 29 at the time of the crash. Craighton’s vehicle remained on the roadway; he was not injured, Spring Valley Police Chief John DuBois said.

    Kirby had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transferred by ambulance to River Falls Hospital. From there he was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. DuBois said his injuries did not appear life threatening.

    Spring Valley Area Fire and EMS, Elmwood Fire and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted Spring Valley Police at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Spring Valley Police Department.

     
