    Accident forces closure of Highway 46 south of Deer Park

    By Raymond Rivard on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:10 p.m.
    From a distance, the photographer captured the lights of emergency personnel vehicles on scene at the accident that forced the closure of Highway 46 about a mile south of Deer Park Wednesday night. (Cindy Croes-Olson photograph)

    Area law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to an accident tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 21, on Highway 46 about one mile south of Deer Park and about one half mile north of the intersection with 215th Avenue.

    The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. and law enforcement closed the road  and diverted traffic along 215th Avenue to the north.

    Though those on scene couldn't confirm the information, the area agencies belived to have responded to the call were St. Croix County Sheriff's Department deputies, Deer Park First Responders, Deer Park Fire Department, New Richmond Ambulance and New Richmond Fire Department.

    More information about this incident will be reported here when it becomes available.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
