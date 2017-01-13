Ellsworth man killed in snowmobile vs. SUV crash

According to deputies, the crash, reported at 8:29 p.m. on Highway 10 near Dexter Street, occurred while Kirchner was attempting to cross the highway when it collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 35-year old Ellsworth resident Dustin D. Paulson.

Deputies said Paulson was eastbound on Highway 10 when Kirchner attempted to cross the highway on a 1999 Polaris Indy 440 along a posted snowmobile trail.

Deputies said Kirchner was alone on the snowmobile and was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Neither Paulson nor his passenger, 40-year-old Tonya M. Lyons, also of Ellsworth, were injured.

Prescott police, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and River Falls EMS assisted deputies on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.