Ellsworth man killed in snowmobile vs. SUV crash
An Ellsworth man was killed Thursday, Jan. 12 after the snowmobile he was on collided with an SUV in Prescott.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Ronald W. Kirchner.
According to deputies, the crash, reported at 8:29 p.m. on Highway 10 near Dexter Street, occurred while Kirchner was attempting to cross the highway when it collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 35-year old Ellsworth resident Dustin D. Paulson.
Deputies said Paulson was eastbound on Highway 10 when Kirchner attempted to cross the highway on a 1999 Polaris Indy 440 along a posted snowmobile trail.
Deputies said Kirchner was alone on the snowmobile and was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pierce County medical examiner.
Neither Paulson nor his passenger, 40-year-old Tonya M. Lyons, also of Ellsworth, were injured.
Prescott police, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and River Falls EMS assisted deputies on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.