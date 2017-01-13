Hager City women injured in Highway 35 crash

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, reported at 5:43 p.m., occurred when a northbound vehicle driven by Shirley A. Place, 73, slowed for a deer in the road near 945th Street.

Deputies said an unknown vehicle first passed Place’s 2014 Ford Edge before it was struck by a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by 20-year-old Matthew D. Sackreiter of Plainview, Minn. It wasn’t immediately clear what direction Sackreiter’s SUV was headed at the time of the crash.

Place and her passenger, 78-year-old Betty A. Tastad, were injured in the crash and were taken by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Health System-Red Wing for evaluation. Sackreiter didn’t appear to be injured and declined EMS treatment.