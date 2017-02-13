Search
    Man, towed by snowmobile, injured in Pierce County while skipping over open water

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:24 a.m.

    A Baldwin man was hospitalized Sunday after slamming into ice near open water while being pulled by a snowmobile in rural Spring Valley.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 34-year-old John Polk of Baldwin. He was taken by Spring Valley ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said Monday.

    According to the sheriff’s office, Polk had been riding in a sled being pulled by a snowmobile driven by 34-year-old Daniel Monicken of Baldwin on Lake George at the Eau Galle Recreation Area.

    Monicken was attempting to skip the snowmobile and the sled across an open section of water when Polk fell off. Deputies said he struck the edge of the ice where it met the open water. It was not immediately clear if Polk entered the open water.

    Firefighters and police from Spring Valley assisted deputies on the call, which was reported at 3:06 p.m.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
