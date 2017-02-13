The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 34-year-old John Polk of Baldwin. He was taken by Spring Valley ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Polk had been riding in a sled being pulled by a snowmobile driven by 34-year-old Daniel Monicken of Baldwin on Lake George at the Eau Galle Recreation Area.

Monicken was attempting to skip the snowmobile and the sled across an open section of water when Polk fell off. Deputies said he struck the edge of the ice where it met the open water. It was not immediately clear if Polk entered the open water.

Firefighters and police from Spring Valley assisted deputies on the call, which was reported at 3:06 p.m.