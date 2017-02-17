Authorities, ambulances called to crash in rural Ellsworth
Authorities responded Friday morning, Feb. 17, to a two-vehicle crash in rural Ellsworth.
The crash, first reported at about 11:40 a.m., occurred on County Road O near 560th Avenue in the town of Trimbelle.
Initial scanner reports indicated one occupant might have been injured, though the severity was unclear.
Pierce County sheriff's deputies were among responding agencies, which included the Wisconsin State Patrol and Ellsworth ambulance.
More information from the crash will be posted as it becomes available.