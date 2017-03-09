VIDEO: Tree falls on power lines

A power line was knocked down; two other power lines held up a fallen tree. Officers and firefighters were on the scene to make sure traffic was redirected.

There were no apparent injuries related to the power line being down.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts were around 30 miles-per-hour at that time.

The National Weather Sevice reported at 12:10 p.m. that wind gusts could reach near 45 mph across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

The Ellsworth area will be in a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m.

In the event of a fallen power line, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services says to do the following: