Propane truck flips over, springs leak

The 2004 Kenworth propane truck driver Daniel Brunkhorst, 61, Prescott, was heading northbound on County Road EE, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by 25-year-old Alex Hoyer of Colorado Springs, Colo.

According to a sheriff’s department news release, Hoyer’s truck slid through the 170th Avenue intersection , striking the propane truck’s rear axle, causing it to slide sideways and tip over. It blocked both lanes of traffic.

Ellsworth and Red Wing fire departments quickly addressed a propane leak that sprung from the overturned truck.

Hoyer received medical treatment at the scene, but declined further treatment. Brunkhorst was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.