    Two injured in Tuesday afternoon accident at highways I and E

    By Raymond Rivard on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:16 p.m.
    Two vehicles, a pickup truck and a small four-door sedan, collided at the intersection of highways I and E just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, sending two to the hospital with injuries.

    The crash particulars have not been released, but St. Croix County Sheriff's deputies were overseeing the scene. Responding to the call was Somerset Fire & Rescue and St. Joseph Fire & Rescue.

    More about the accident will be posted here when information becomes available.

