    WATCH: Two injured in Tuesday accident at highways I and E named

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 6:50 p.m.
    Two individuals were transported by ambulance, one with suspected serious injuries, after a truck and car collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of county highways I and E.

    According to Jeff Klatt, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office field services captain, Amber L. Shellito, 21, Osceola was driving her 2004 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on Highway I and stopped at the intersection.

    A 2014 Ford F250 truck driven by Jeffrey D. Cade, 44, Viroqua, was headed eastbound on County Highway E when Shellito, according to the report, pulled out from the stop sign and collided with the truck.

    Klatt said the report indicates that Shellito thought the intersection was a four-way stop.

    The truck proceeded down a steep embankment on the south side of the intersection, struck a culvert, rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

    Though Cade and one of the passengers in the vehicle, Timothy A. Theobald, Stoddard, 29, were not injured, a third occupant of the truck -- Andrew J. Reilly, 32, Janesville -- was injured and transported to Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond.

    Shelitto was also transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with serious injuries.

    Responding to the call that was received by county dispatch at 5:12 p.m. were Somerset Fire & Rescue, St. Joseph Fire & Rescue, and two ambulances from Lakeview.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
