Minnesota man killed in head-on crash

According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, Cottage Grove resident Jacob T. Stanger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ellsworth Area Ambulance transported Charles E. Hill, 38, Ellsworth, to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries. A Regions spokeswoman said Hill was in fair condition Monday morning.

Deputies were notified of the accident at 10:16 p.m. March 19 near County Road O and U.S. Highway 10. The initial investigation shows that Hill, driving a 2012 Ford F350 westbound on Highway 10 and Stanger, driving a 2008 Infiniti G37 eastbound on 10, collided head on. Both occupants were alone in their vehicles.

HIghway 10 was closed for approximately three hours. Pierce County Highway Department provided traffic control while the Wisconsin State Patrol completed an accident reconstruction.

Ellsworth Fire, along with the agencies listed above, assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on the scene. The accident remains under investigation.