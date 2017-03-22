Hudson crews knock down 2 fires

Hudson Fire Chief Scott St. Martin said the garage was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. St. Croix County land records state the property is owned by Jeffrey and Ronnie Ries.

"Crews did a great job stopping the fire before the house was involved," he said.

Crews from the town of St. Joseph and Lower St. Croix fire departments assisted in the call.

The second fire was reported at 5:57 a.m. Friday, March 17, at 907 Grandview Drive in Hudson, which began with a car on fire. St. Martin said that fire was also roaring when crews arrived and "seconds away from starting the house on fire."

"Another timely save," he said.

County records state that home is owned by Alecia R. Enger.

No one was injured in either fire.

The causes for both fires were undetermined, St. Martin said, noting that loss estimates were not available.