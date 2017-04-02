Webster man airlifted after head injury
TOWN OF SALEM -- A Webster man had to be airlifted Friday afternoon after sustaining a head injury at a local gravel pit.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:40 p.m. March 31 that sent officers to the gravel pit on 390th Avenue, east of Highway 10 in the town of Salem.
Arlan Pope Construction employee Daniel Pope, 25, sustained a head injury while operating a skidster. North Memorial Helicopter took him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.
Ellsworth Area Fire, Ambulance and Paramedics also assisted at the scene.